New bar/coffee house set to open in Harrogate

A new independent bar is to be launched in Harrogate.

It will be located at 47 Oxford Street, the site of what was for many years Jakes cafe, and the new bar is a new business with a new owner and a new vision.

Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House will not only be dedicated to craft beer but also good coffee and fresh pizzas.

The man behind the new bar Simon Midgley, director of Murmuration Ltd, is a man with vast experience in his field.

For 12 years he worked with Market Town Taverns owner Ian Fozard, the Knaresborough-based business which helped transform the district’s bar scene and whose sons own successful micro-brewery Roosters.

And, more recently, he’s been commercial director at Ossett Brewery.

Simon said: “We aim to be open from 8.30am for people who like good coffee and will also serve brunch. And we’re going to offer Italian pizzas from our in-house ovens.”

The new bar is currently looking hiring staff for a launch in early March.

Among the beers already promised at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House will be Roosters and Black Sheep. And there will also be guest craft beers in keg and cast.

The coffee is sourced from specialitsts Dark Woods.