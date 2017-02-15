Nest box challenge at Harlow Carr

Hot on the wings of RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch comes BTO National Nest Box Week.

The campaign, from February 14-21, aims to encourage everyone to put up nest boxes to promote conservation of the UK’s breeding birds and wildlife.

The team at RHS Garden Harlow Carr has installed a webcam inside a nest box.

Andrew Willocks, Garden Team Leader at Harlow Carr said: “We’re hoping to encourage either blue or great tits to take up residence.

“This new nest box is one of over 150 that have been placed in the garden over the past few years.

“We’ve also attracted wrens, tree sparrows, robins, song thrush, nuthatch and tawny owl to use the nest boxes in the gardens.”