'Mystery' of iconic Bettys building in Harrogate is solved!

Residents and customers may have noticed something different about Bettys famous tearooms in the town centre recently.

For the past few weeks, almost the whole edifice of this prominent landmark on Parliament Street has been covered in scaffolding and giant white sheets.

But fans of its famous Fat Rascals need not worry - it’s not turned into a giant art installation.

And the Harrogate Advertiser is happy to 'unwrap' this whole mystery.

The successful company is undertaking external repair work on this iconic building In order to maintain the premises in excellent condition for the future.

Scheduled to be completed around March 3 approximately, the project involves cleaning and repairing the stonework, repairing the roof and giving the windows a fresh coat of paint.

Customers can be reassured the shop, Café Tea Rooms, Imperial Suite and Montpellier Café Bar are all open as usual, though, as the windows of the Imperial Suite on the first floor are covered with protective material while work is being carried out, guests who reserve The Lady Betty Afternoon Tea in the Imperial Suite will not be able to enjoy the usual view of The Stray from their tables.

But Bettys is offering a complimentary glass of champagne to soften the disappointment!