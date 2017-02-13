Mums the word on fussy eaters

A mother’s battle to get her fussy daughter to eat has led to her publishing a book which will hopefully lead to calmer mealtimes for many families.

Former marketing manager Hayley Dodsworth, 45, of Bardsey, gave up her job last April to produce Emma Bright and The Super Food Fight with friend Donna Harrison.

Bardsey mums Hayley Dodsworth and Donna Harrison, right, launch their book Emma Bright and The Super Food Fight, to encourage fussy eating children to try new foods. Pictured with children clockwise from left, Oliva Dodsworth, Peter Harrison, Emma Dodsworth, Lyla Harrison and Anna Dodsworth. 2nd February 2017. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The mum of three said: “My story begins in 2010, as a mother of three girls under five years.

“My eldest daughter Emma became a fussy eater, often refusing food for attention, as her sisters then aged one and two were very demanding.

“To convince Emma to eat her meals I made up stories at the dinner table for everyone, where we named the foods and created a fantasy Island called Plenty.

“I let my imagination run wild and Emma loved the attention she received as she was the main character/heroine in every story.”

Hayley added: “After a very short time mealtimes improved and I realised that the concept had worked in my home, and that I was encouraging and educating my children to try different foods whilst having fun at the same time.”

Her love of writing and passion for sport and nutrition led Hayley to a part-time Open University course - Understanding Human Nutrition - quickly followed by a course in writing stories and children’s stories.

“The course helped me to formulate the many short stories into something bigger,” added Hayley.

But the mum of Olivia, 8, Anna, 9, and Emma, 13, said her plans for the book stalled as she tried to juggle a hectic family life with a job.

“Like many mums I lost confidence in my idea and ability and so the idea went into a drawer out of sight,” added Hayley.

Two years ago Hayley shared the manuscript with drama teacher Donna, of East Keswick and the pair set to work in bringing it to life.

“We have had lots of fun on this adventure and I am very proud that together Donna and I have finally produced this book,” added Hayley.

As well as publishing the book, which will launch on Sunday at Bardsey Sport Club, 1-4pm and is aimed at six-nine-year-olds, the pair have created their own website www.thesuperfoodfight.co.uk

The adventure starts for Emma Bright when she discovers a magical map of the mysterious island while staying at her grandma’s farm.

After discovering a family secret she helps super new friends to fight a battle which affects everybody.

Donna, 39, who is married with two children Lyla, 9, and Peter, 10, explained her role in the book: “With my background in drama education, as a teacher, examiner and freelance drama practitioner, Hayley asked me if I would like to help mould the characters and give them a voice.

“We are excited and nervous about the time ahead of us and are so looking forward to sharing Emma Bright’s story and, with a bit of luck, visiting schools to run drama and marketing workshops.”

“Our families have been our inspiration. Our children have provided us with constant material and have truly been on the journey with us.”

A percentage of the profit from every book will be donated to a children’s cancer charity.