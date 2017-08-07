Mum wins brand new car in hospice raffle

A Harrogate mum-of-three has won the Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People grand anniversary car raffle.

Anna Byrom was the lucky winner of a brand new Citroen C1 and she met ITV Calendar presenter and Martin House ambassador Christine Talbot at the hospice in Boston Spa to collect her prize.

The car raffle, which has been raising funds for Martin House since 2011, this year raised £36,840. The support of confectionery firm HARIBO and car dealership Evans Halshaw Citroen of Whitehall Road, Leeds, means the majority of the proceeds go towards supporting Martin House families.

Anna said: “It was quite a shock. I bought 20 tickets just to support Martin House, as my friend’s daughter goes there, but I didn’t expect to win – in fact I’ve never won anything before.

“I’m very thrilled to have won the car, and we will of course continue to support Martin House, it’s a lovely place.”

Other raffle winners were Doreen Clemo, who won 30 bottles of champagne, Ruth Richardson, who won a VIP box to see the Legends Live Tour 2017 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds and Priscilla McAndrew who won £500 of John Lewis vouchers, with other prizes sponsored by The Fizz Company and Walker Morris.

Martin House supports children, young people and their families across West, North and East Yorkshire with life-limiting conditions at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own homes.

John Haigh, corporate fundraiser at Martin House said: “Congratulations to Anna and all our prize winners, and a huge thank you to everyone who supported this year’s raffle.”

He added: “Our cumulative total for the past seven years has now topped £250,000, which is a magnificent achievement for us.”

Peter Dean, Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds dealer principal, said: “We have been privileged to support the car raffle since it started, and we are proud to have helped Martin House to reach such a significant milestone, which helps to provide care to so many families. We look forward to continuing our support in the future.”

Julie Beaman, Assistant Communications Manager for HARIBO, said: “The Martin House car raffle is a great prize for a fantastic cause and we are very pleased to show our support for the sixth consecutive year.

“Through events like the car raffle, we can help Martin House to continue its invaluable work which really does make such a difference to the lives of young people and their families.”