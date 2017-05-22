Mum and daughter set for night cycle

A Topcliffe mother and daughter are set to cycle throughout the night to raise money for women’s cancer charities.

Jenny and Anna Roberts are attempting the 100km London Ride the Night in aid of CAF - Cancer V Women on Saturday May 27.

The 100km route will see the mother and daughter pair take in some of the nation’s most memorable sights, starting and ending at Windsor Castle and making their way past the London Eye and Westminster among others.

Jenny, a science teacher at Cundall Manor School, and her daughter, Anna, a former pupil at the school, are two of a group of 12 women who are riding to raise money for women’s cancer charities after a friend was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jenny said: “A very dear friend is suffering from breast cancer and last year we discussed doing the London Ride the Night before she was diagnosed. Vicky is a keen cyclist and we thought it would be an apt ride to raise money for a series of great charities.

Nearly 3,000 riders will take to the roads throughout the nation’s capital as the ride attempts to smash last year’s £1.2million figure.

Jenny added: “It will be a great way for some of Vicky’s friends to get together and raise money for a charity close to all of our hearts.”

Anna, who is currently studying English, Biology and PE at St Aidan’s in Harrogate, will join her mother and 10 other women including her best friend on the ride.

She said: “It is really good that we can do something like this. Vicky is my best friend’s mum and this is a great opportunity to raise awareness and money for some worthy charities.”

Donate at JustGiving fundraising page - https://www.justgiving.com/Popeandglory.