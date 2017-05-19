More than 80 vehicle checks in overnight North Yorkshire police operation

Police conducted checks on more than 80 vehicles during an operation aimed at stopping criminals operating between different counties.

The 14th Operation Checkpoint was led by Cleveland Police, with their officers joined by colleagues from North Yorkshire, Durham, Northumbria, Lancashire and Cumbria.

They visited farms and remote areas from yesterday evening to 1am today with the aim of catching travelling criminals, gathering intelligence and providing reassurance to those living in rural communities.

In North Yorkshire, officers were joined by 39 Rural Watch volunteers, patrolling in 19 vehicles across the Hambleton and Richmondshire areas, including the northern border of North Yorkshire, the A1 and A19 corridors and into the Yorkshire Dales.

Checks were conducted on more than 80 vehicles in North Yorkshire, and although there were no arrests, a number of fixed penalty notices were issued for a variety of offences.

Superintendent Jason Dickson, of Cleveland Police, said: "County borders mean nothing to organised criminals who are intent on targeting our more remote communities.

"Last night saw a number of vehicles which could be involved in crime being taken out of circulation."

Sergeant Stuart Grainger, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Operation Checkpoint has once again been successful, demonstrating the value of our volunteer Watch teams in locating criminals in our area and helping to prevent crimes from occurring.

"Our Watch teams are an invaluable asset, patrolling our rural areas across Hambleton, Richmondshire, and the Dales. As always we are grateful to them for their support."