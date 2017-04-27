McDonald’s will roll out its new UK home delivery service this summer

Hold onto your hats fast food lovers - you will soon to be able to have your Big Mac and McFlurry delivered straight to your front door.

McDonald’s has confirmed it will begin a trial delivery service in June using an external provider, which could include Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

Last month it suggested it would target the US, France, Germany, the UK and Canada as markets where it might deliver food.

UK chief executive Paul Pomroy told The Telegraph that the trial would likely start with a ‘small’ number of sites before being scaled up ‘quickly’.

The company has not specified which sites will be chosen for the trial.

The news comes as the company prepares to expand its pilot of its app in 22 UK stores to more than 900 across the country this summer.

The app allows customers to save preferences in their device, and can have food delivered to their table when they go to a store.