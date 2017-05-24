Maypole Festival set to draw in the crowds to Barwick

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the triennial festival which features traditions going back years.

Maypole committee member Dawn Beaumont said: “As a fifth generation Barwicker I feel very proud to play a part in the organisation of the renowned Barwick Maypole Day.

“Over the past few Maypole festivals we have increased the number of attractions and artists to bring a wide variety of entertainment to our local residents and welcomed visitors alike. Upwards of 5,000 people congregate in Barwick on Maypole Day.”

The day will start with the raising of the 96-foot highMaypole at 10am, with local people on ropes helping a mobile crane operator.

At 1pm the Maypole Queen’s Procession will leave Barwick School and lead to the Hall Tower Field where the crowning of the Queen will be made by the Lord Mayor of Leeds at 2pm.

Children from Barwick School will perform Maypole dancing around smaller structures in the Hall Tower Field at 2.30 and 4pm.

At some time during the festival the four garlands, each containing 1,000 fabric rosettes sewn by hand by a team of village women, will be hauled up the Maypole.

The big day will reach its climax at 5pm when Maypole climber Steven Tarpey attempts to ascend the pole to spin the silver fox weather vane, a superstition thought to bring good luck to the village.

The street market, fun fair, climbing wall and archery sessions will be running all through the day.

And there will be performances throughout the day from Harrogate Brass Band, Abbey Belles choir, Future Baton International Academy Majorettes, Oakenhoof Folk Arts, Cusan Theatre Productions and The Dukes ukulele players.

Road closures will be in place from 8am until 6pm.

Parking is available just before the road closures on Jack Heaps’ Field.