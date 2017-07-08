Masham steam rally set to rumble

Masham will once again be alive with steam with impressive steam engines rolling in to the Gateway to Wensleydale in a scene repeated annually since 1965.

This year’s Steam Rally on July 15 and 16, will see 45 full-size steam engines and around 800 other exhibits including over 150 tractors arrive from all over Britain. They will assemble at Marfield on the A6108 (Leyburn Road) on the North side of the town.

The Rally celebrates the history of Yorkshire’s farming community and all its rural activities, linked to the steam engines used in farming and haulage which provided Masham with communication and industry for over a century.

From logcutting to haybaling to milking machinery, the Rally hosts beautifully maintained machines that older folk will remember from their childhoods and younger people will find of great historical interest.

The weekend will be filled with entertainment – in the ring and around the fields - for families, enthusiasts and anyone looking for a unique event to be part of.

On the Saturday, from 6pm, engines parade into Masham’s market place, the largest in Yorkshire, for a gathering of steam.

The event takes place at Marfield Fields on A6108 at Masham, from 9.30am each day. Adult ticket £10.