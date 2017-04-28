Man snatches elderly woman's purse at Aldi in Ripon

A man reached into the handbag of an elderly woman and stole her purse in a Ripon branch of Aldi.

Police have released a CCTV of a man they want to speak to about the theft in the supermarket at 10.50am on Monday, March 20.

The purse contained cash and sentimental items.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101. Press option two and ask to speak to PC 429 Lana Beardsley or email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170046917.