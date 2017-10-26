Man charged with attempted murder after Harrogate assaults

A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offences following a series of assaults in Harrogate.

Mohamed Abdi, 25, of Tower Street, Leicester was arrested on Tuesday and charged yesterday.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident on October 20 remain on police bail while the investigation continues.

Abdi is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a 36-year-old man; attempted murder of a 37-year-old man; and Section 18 wounding with intent against a 53-year-old man.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on today and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who has information that would help the investigation to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Harrogate Serious Crime Team.

If people want to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12170188711 when passing on information.