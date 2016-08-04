Major Tom's favourites Fighting Caravans in Leeds Festival success

Leeds Festival has offered a prestigious slot in its line-up this year to a fast-rising Leeds band who played the last Charm gig at Major Tom's Social in Harrogate.

Fighting Caravans won their place in the spotlight in the Leeds-based Futuresound competition which offers local bands the once-in- a-lifetime chance to compete in a musical talent competition where the prize is a coveted spot on the Reading and Leeds line up.

The exciting and wild alt-rock Americana quintet played for not-for-profit independent Harrogate promoters Charm in May in a cracking gig at Major Tom's Social bar in Harrogate.

Having battled it out against 39 other bands, Fighting Caravans will play the Lock Up Stage at the Bramham Park site alongside the likes of Good Charlotte.

The five runners-up in Futuresound have earned the chance to perform on the BBC Introducing Stage.

Meanwhile, since its initial launch by The Pigeon Detectives in 2009, Leeds-based Centre Stage has raised an incredible £200,000 for Martin House Children’s Hospice and provided a platform for over 190 young musicians to showcase their emerging talent.

This year’s winners are Yorkshire favourites Faux Pas who will be performing on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds 2016.

Tickets for Leeds Festival 2106, which runs from August 26 to August 28, are available at www.leedsfestival.com/tickets