Lord’s Taverners help Forest school

Representatives of the Lord’s Taverners were in Knaresborough last Friday to present staff and pupils at The Forest School with a new Lord’s Taverners wheelchair accessible minibus.

Since 1976, the organisation has placed over 1,150 accessible minibuses across schools in the UK.

The Forest School is a local authority maintained special school for young people aged 3-16. The school is a specialist college for communication and interaction and all pupils have an Education and Health Care Plan.

The new 16-seat wheelchair accessible minibus will enable pupils of the special school to access a variety of activities in the community and further afield.

The minibus has been made possible thanks to the support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery (PPL).

Michelle Farr of the Forest School said: “I am delighted that the Lord’s Taverners have supported the Forest School and on behalf of the children I am exceptionally grateful.

“The Forest School is committed to ensuring that our children make as much progress as they possible can and that they have access to different learning opportunities in their local community.

“Support from the Lord’s Taverners and our friends, particularly the George A Moore Foundation, in helping us to secure a new minibus will allow this to happen.

“The children, supported by staff, have acted very responsibly in raising funds towards their new minibus and I know that they will benefit enormously from the generosity shown to us by the Lord’s Taverners.

Paul Robin, Chief Executive of the Lord’s Taverners, said: “The Lord’s Taverners believes that sport and recreation are essential for all young people, regardless of ability or background.

“This minibus will help the Forest School pupils to get out and enjoy new places and experiences in Knaresborough.

“We are proud to support the staff, parents and young people of Forest School.”