London's prestigious Ivy Collection submit plans for Harrogate restaurant

The property group which owns some of London's leading restaurants including The Ivy, has submitted plans to bring an Ivy Collection restaurant to Harrogate.

The plans for 7-9 Parliament Street would see the group invest in one of the first Ivy Collection restaurants in the North of England.

The collection is part of Richard Caring’s Caprice Holdings Group which owns some of the leading restaurants in London including the collection’s historic namesake.

Subject to planning approval the restaurant would open in November this year, creating some 110 new jobs.

A spokesperson on behalf of The Ivy Collection said: “Harrogate is such an historic town and we very much look forward to joining the community. Subject to planning approval It

is our intention to open the restaurant in November this year.”

The Ivy Collection, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, claims that each restaurant "evokes the timeless glamour associated with The Ivy, while celebrating their own locations".

Currently there are brasseries in Covent Garden, Chelsea, Kensington, Bristol and Soho, as well as neighbourhood cafes in St John’s Wood, Marylebone & Wimbledon village.

Christian Evans, from the developers behind the project, Lateral Property Group, said: “The Ivy Collection is the culmination of many years work by Lateral Property Group redeveloping a number of key assets on Parliament Street.

"This proposed investment clearly demonstrates Harrogate’s role as one of the UK’s leading leisure and retail destinations. It is an incredible coup for Harrogate and should act as a fantastic additional anchor to the town centre.”