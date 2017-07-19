Live rock music at The Factory in Harrogate this weekend

The first-ever rock gig to take place at The Factory in Harrogate will happen this Saturday night.

Starring top Leeds rock band The Strawberries, the event from 8pm to 10pm this Saturday night will also see a psychedelic light show and a support performance by acclaimed Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Nick Ellis.

A cover of the International Times in London in 1967 - This Saturday's Harrogate event guest speaker Mike McInnerney was its art editor.

Ellis’s debut album on the Mellowtone Records label, Daylight Ghosts, was hailed across the board.

BBC Radio 2’s Whispering Bob Harris even described the record’s original mix of psych-folk-blues as “fascinating.”

The event at The Factory (Poliform North) will feature a bar by Roosters microbrewery and is just one part of the independently-organised Spirit of 67 day taking place this Saturday.

It will be a genuine magical mystery tour across Harrogate with four venues and four events celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' Sgt Pepper and the Summer of the Love with the people who were actually there.

Not to forget Roosters beer on tap and drinks at the North Bar Harrogate.

Each of the four events will begin with a new, different rendition of the closing track on The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper – A Day in the Life.

Included will be an exclusive talk with legendary psychedelic 60s figure 60s Mike McInnerney (International Times/UFO /cover of The Who's Tommy) and artist Dudley Edwards (who lived with both Paul and Ringo in 1967), both key 60s scene players who worked with The Beatles and Pink Floyd at all the major events at the height of the Summer of Love in London.

There will also be the launch of a new 60s-inspired exhibition including work by Sir Peter Blake and Ian Skelly of The Coral plus classic 1967 rock photographs by Gered Mankowitz (Rolling Stones and more), Leni Sinclair (American photographer, radical political activist and co-founder of the White Panther Party along with John Sinclair), Horace Panter, Candie Payne, Thomas James Butler and Ian Skelly of The .

Beatnik poetry by Heath Common”West Yorkshire’s Jack Kerouac.”

The world premiere of Eight-hour Technicolour Dream by leading improv keyboard player Paul Taylor.

The unveiling of a new giant public mural by artist Morgan Howell in the town centre.

The HSO string quartet with Dan Webster of The Birdman Rallies.

The premiere of a new remix of The Beatles' A Day in the Life by DJ Rory Hoy.

An exhibition by Oatlands Junior School pupils.

Each event will happen in sequence from 2pm to 10pm at 108 Fine Art gallery, RedHouse Originals gallery, North Bar Harrogate and, finally, The Factory.

A splendid time is guaranteed for all with a cast of local names and talent from the national scene coming to Harrogate for one special day.

A strictly limited number of tickets are available either for individual events or the entire day at the Harrogate Theatre Box Office.