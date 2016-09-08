Live music and Children's Festival at Spiegeltent this weekend

Roll up, roll up and join in the spirit of the Spiegeltent in Harrogate this weekend!

Originally built in Belgium during the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, only a handful of exotic-looking Spiegeltents are still in use today and one of them is about to go up in Crescent Gardens in harrogate.

This spectacular-looking, large travelling tent decorated with mirrors, stained glass and a bar, will play host to two different events courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals.

The opening night of a week-long programme of live music in the cabaret setting of the Spiegeltent starts this Saturday night,

And The Children’s Festival is set to run over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday with the UK’s finest entertainers and authors.

The idea is to make History, Science and Art entertaining for youngsters and, with this line-up, that is highly likely.

Among the Children’s Festival highlights are:

Hilary Robinson with Mixed up Fairytales whose picture books on princesses, parties and penguins have sold all around the world.

Alan Windram, author of‘Mac and Bob, offers interactive drawing and sing-alongs, and Storyteller Mara Menzies invites explorers to join her interactive, rollercoaster adventure across Africa.

The Poetry Bloke, Craig Bradley offers poetry, music, imagination and comedy in a creative workshop.

Andy Seed’s Wacky Witty Wordfun is stuffed with amazing facts and riddles, with challenges and activities to join in with.

Northern Ballet present a Goldilocks and the Three Bears workshop.

Have a Go at Sword School offers a swashbuckling workshop for medieval warriors. H

istory’s Maid brings the magic of Viking Sagas, exploring the gods and giants of the Vikings, re-enacting the myth of Thor and his hammer.

Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books, cater to the dinosaur-obsessed with a Dino Story Party, with interactive games, songs and stories for the under 5s.

Professor Pumpernickel’s Superdooper Science Show offers exotic chemical compounds, unfathomable physics phenomena and a peppering of jokes.

The Spiegeltent musical highlights include:

Benoit Viellefon and His Orchestra on Saturday, September 10.

Swinging Canadian jazz band and Ronnie Scott’s regulars Jay Phelps Quartet on Monday, September 12.

Projections of Miles tribute to Miles Davis on Tuesday, September 13.

Mercury Award-nominated singer ESKA, who’s been championed by Jamie Cullum, on Wednesday, September 14.

BBC6 Music’s soul-funk master DJ Craig Charles on Thursday, September 15.

Showgirl superstar Miss Tempest Rose and her ladies of the House of Burlesque on Friday, September 16.

For the full line-up and to book tickets, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the box office on 01423 562 303.