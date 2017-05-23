LIVE BLOG: 22 dead after terror attack at Manchester Arena concert

Twenty-two people have died after a bomb was detonated at a pop concert in Manchester last night.

The device exploded at the end of Ariana Grande's performance at Manchester Arena at around 10.30pm. Nearly 60 people are thought to have been injured. Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack and that they believe the perpetrator was a lone male who died in the explosion. Call 0161 856 9400 if you have concerns about a missing relative.