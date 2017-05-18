Lions set for beer fest take off

Wetherby Lions are hoping for a roaring success with their beer festival to get their fundraising airborne.

The group is to stage its major annual fundraiser, at St James’ Church on May 26 and 27, which hopefully will bring cash flowing in for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

25/5/13 Mike Earle President of Wetherby and District Lions checking out some beer at the Wetherby Beer Festival at St James Centre .

“After weeks to planning the beer is here, the food ready, the entertainment booked and the sunshine promised,” said Lions spokesman John Boulton.

“This major fund raising event has only been made possible by the generosity of local businesses, individuals and the volunteers who have given up their valuable time.”

The event will open at noon on Saturday May 27, with the official opening by Mayor of Wetherby Coun Norma Harrington and townsperson of the Year Mr Dean Buckle.

Entertainment lined up will include the Karuna Tribal Belly dancing group, Toriamclean singer/songwriter and soloist Steph Baker.

Throughout the day there will also be face painting, coconut shy, children’s tuck shop, pie and peas.

John added: “As well as having a relaxing, sociable time with friends and family we hope you may be interested in finding out a little more about how Wetherby Lions help to improve the local community by doing fund raising events and community projects. Please speak with any Lions members on how you can get involved.”

The beer festival will be open 6-10pm on Friday May 26.