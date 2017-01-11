Lions bring roaring cheer

Good causes and charities are to benefit from more than £5,000 gathered in by Harrogate Lions Club during the Christmas period.

The outfit’s money raising activities have included taking Santa on his sleigh, static collections at Waitrose, Sainsbury and M&S Leeds Road.

Lions President Carol Houseman said: “This has been a very busy but wonderful time for Lions and by being able to share happiness, that in itself is a reward for the all the hard work that is put in.

“Now we need turn to look at the year ahead.

“Much of what the Lions do requires finance and once again the people of Harrogate have been most generous with the total collected over Christmas totalling £5,162.

“At Lions every penny which they collect goes to their good causes and projects.”

The club thanked all those who helped in the sleigh and house collections and distributed hampers.

Carol said: “The Lions are mindful that giving something, even something small, can be a great comfort to many, especially at Christmas, and once again with thanks to the Harrogate Branch of the Carers Resource who collected and distributed, we were able to provide Christmas hampers to many during the Christmas period.

“In return we have had so many letters of thanks, phone calls and emails.

Later this month, January 26, the Lions are presenting a concert at the Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate by the Tewit Youth Brass Band.

The cost is £7 and tickets are on sale from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office, or by phoning 01423 567505.

“The Lions support the Tewit Youth Band and this will be a return to Lions by the band, having last played for them at a packed venue during the Laser appeal when then received a standing ovation,” Carol said.

“We are sure that this fun evening will be a repeat of that.”

Lions are a community service organisation of men and women who meet as volunteers to give what time they can to help other less fortunate.

Members are also active in other areas including health promotion and youth activities.

If you feel that you might have time to help as a Lion or perhaps as a friend of the Lions, or you require further information, contact Eric Wright on 01423 567505 for a informal chat or email 01ericwright@gmail.com.