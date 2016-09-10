Lewis Fieldhouse's musical odyssey ends in Kickstarter success

A Harrogate singer whose musical odyssey across California saw him flirt with the depths of despair has utilised Kickstarter to turn his dream of a debut album into a reality.

A graduate of Paul McCartney’s LIPA (Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts), the bearded Lewis Fieldhouse is to release Theodor Washington and the Central Valley after raising more than £4,000 from music fans online.

And he now hopes his new collection of songs about gender, loss and self discovery will get a serious vinyl release to match the series nature of that album.

Lewis said: “The beauty of Kickstarter is that it’s a great way to feel like I’m sharing the story more intimately. For anyone who invests in the project, the story becomes their story.”

A highly melodic and sophisticated songwriter, Lewis had played a million gigs round the UK before heading for the USA.

While that journey inspired his new collection of British-flavoured Americana, it also came with a cost.

Lewis: “It was a huge adventure across California’s majestic Central Valley but I was staying in the basement of a rundown Hollywood hostel right in the middle of LA’s baking suburban sprawl.

“I wrestled with depression and the weight of expectation I put on myself. By writing songs it gave me strength and energy to get through the inner turmoil.”

Lewis’s new songs have been put together with the participation of talented young producer Alec Brits who works in Brakeline Studios in Liverpool.

There will be a launch night for the album later in the year in London.

For a sneak preview, visit www.fieldhouse.bandcamp.com