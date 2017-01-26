Leeds Festival 2017 line-up: new headliners revealed

Leeds Festival organisers have announced more big names for its 2017 musical extravaganza.

The mighty Kasabian have been unveiled as the second headliners for this year’s Leeds and Reading festivals which will take place from August 25-27.

The Leicester-based modern-day rock & roll outfit join the likes of Muse on the main stage this August Bank Holiday.

Kasabian said: “It’s been five years since we last played Leeds Fest and, as a band, we have come a long way since then.

"We’re looking forward to playing tunes from the new record and bringing the mosh pit to Reading & Leeds Festival!”

With their sixth studio album set for release this spring, the rock juggernauts stand as one of the biggest and most beloved British bands of the 21st century.

But Kasabian are not the only big new revelation for Leeds Festival 2017.

Two Door Cinema Club have also joined the impressive line up for another vibrant performance at Reading and Leeds.

Among the other new names are Wiley, Circa Waves, Jimmy Eat World, The Amity Affliction, Rat Boy and Fatboy Slim. Yes, Fatboy Slim.

No British DJ stands as iconic as Fatboy Slim whose 20-year career has brought the big beat dance scene monster hits like The Rockafeller Skank, Praise You, Right Here, Right Now and Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat.

Tickets for Leeds Festival are on sale now.