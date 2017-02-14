Leadership team head to parliament

Harrogate Grammar School’s Student Leadership Team recently visited the Houses of Parliament where local MP Andrew Jones gave the students a detailed tour of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, explaining key political processes.

Deputy Head Girl, Katie Lee, said: “It was inspirational to see MPs at work but also a real privilege to walk through the House of Lords.”

Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton, said: “Our Student Leadership Team have made a significant contribution to school and this visit encouraged them to reflect on their own leadership while also learning about the history and functions of the Houses of Parliament.”

Pictured, back from left, Harrogate MP Andrew Jones, Head Boy Will Giddings, Deputies Jack Hennighan and Ben Smith; front from left, deputy Katie Lee, Hannah Nash, Head Girl Eloise Hudson and Deputies Albert Jennings and Phoebe Jamieson.