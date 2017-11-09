Search

Launch of Pride in Ripon campaign: 10 things that make us all proud of our city

Ripon hornblower Wayne Cobbett: One of many of Ripon's great traditions. Picture taken by Paul Oldham as part of his brilliant People of Ripon photography project which celebrates everyone who makes our city so special.
We would like to invite readers to join us in backing a new Ripon Gazette campaign which celebrates everything that makes our city such an extraordinary and remarkable place to be.

We are truly blessed in Ripon - we have beautiful surroundings steeped in history, a raft of unique and important traditions, and visitor attractions which are the envy of the nation and the world - not to mention all of our fantastic independent businesses!