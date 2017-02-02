Latest planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending January 27

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending January 27.

Harrogate

Non-material amendment to allow removal of chimney and porch, resiting of doorway and formation of bay window to planning permission 16/04444/FUL - Erection of single and two storey extensions, replacement roof and canopy, conversion of loft and garage to form additional living accommodation, lowering of ground level, alterations to fenestration and removal of existing extensions at 8 Lascelles Road, Harrogate for C Mawer.

Display of two internally illuminated hanging signs to front elevation (revised scheme) at 17 Parliament Street, Harrogate for Mitchells and Butler.

Erection of two dwellings, formation of bin store, hardstanding and associated landscaping and demolition of existing garage at 17 Scargill Road, Harrogate for Mr Sullivan.

Display of one non-illuminated fascia sign to main entrance at Oatlands County Junior School, Beechwood Grove, Harrogate for SoVibrant Ltd.

Infill of carport to allow for relocation of garage door at 9 Allotment Gardens, Harrogate for Ms Sutton.

Erection of single storey extension, formation of covered patio area with glazed roof to canopy, alterations to fenestration, rendering to part of existing dwelling and demolition of existing single garage and erection of double garage at 135 Hookstone Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs M Holbrook.

Relocation and extension of garage, erection of single storey extension, conversion of loft to include installation of dormer windows, alterations to fenestration, erection of boundary wall, felling of various trees and crown thin and reduce two trees by 25 per cent within the Harrogate Conservation Area (revised scheme) at 30 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate for N Holyoake.

Conversion of loft including erection of hip to gable with dormer window, alteration to fenestration and erection of a single storey extension (revised scheme) at 105 Woodfield Drive, Harrogate for Mr Ashley.

Crown reduction (by 3m) of one Willow tree within the A2 Area Tree Preservation Order 01/1969 at 17 Rosedale, Pannal for Mrs Morton.

Pollarding (by 2m) of three Ash trees, three Prunus trees, two Rowan trees, four Birch trees, one apple tree, one Sorbus tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Craigmore, 48 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate for Mr Spen.

Outline permission for proposed residential development with access considered at land adjacent to High View, Burnt Yates for E Skinner.

Notification for prior approval for change of use of two agricultural building to two dwellings with alterations, parking provisions and garden at Pott Bridge Farm, Beckwithshaw for S Liddle And Sons.

Variation of condition one of permission 6.93.592.CMA for the extension of time for the purpose of crushing and screening for recycling purposes of builders waste/road sweeper waste at land comprising field at grid reference 428141 459900 Hollybank Lane, Ripley for M Smith.

Erection of garage block and cart shed, formation of hardstanding, widening of vehicular access and demolition of existing garage and shed at Mount Pleasant Farm, Sleights Lane High Birstwith for D Harrison.

Knaresborough

Variation of condition six of planning permission 6.100.60.C.FUL to allow use of outdoor seating area other than hours permitted at Six Poor Folk 25 Castlegate, Knaresborough for A Robinson.

Felling of a Willow tree within Whixley Conservation Area at Fir Tree Farm, High Street, Whixley for M Soane.

Felling of Birch tree within Whixley Conservation Area at Fir Tree Farm, High Street, Whixley for M Soane.

Ripon

An application for outline planning permission for the erection of up to 390 residential dwellings (including up to 40 per cent affordable housing), structural planting and landscaping, informal public open space, children’s play areas, surface water attenuation, two vehicular access points from West Lane and associated ancillary works. All matters reserved with the exception of site access (revised scheme) at land south west of West Lane, Ripon for Mr Gladman Developments Ltd.

Lateral reduction (by 3m) to three Sycamore trees in the Boroughbridge Conservation Area at 12 Kingfisher Reach, Boroughbridge for F Shaw.

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use from agricultural building to residential at Heaton House, Aldborough for Yorkshire Investments Limited.

Approval of details required under condition three (land contamination) of permission 14/03975/PBR at Heaton House, Aldborough for Yorkshire Investments Ltd.

Application for non-material amendment to finishes of car parking area and change of paving material to front of spa complex of planning permission 14/01385/FULMAJ - Conversion of existing outbuildings and construction of new buildings to create a spa complex, brassiere/bistro, gym, pool and retail unit with associated landscaping, car park and new highway access (revised scheme) at Swinton Park Hotel, Ripon for M Cunliffe-Lister.

Conversion of store to form one dwelling with associated parking (revised scheme) at adjacent to Newholme Caravan Park, Newholme Farm, Grewelthorpe for C Greensit.

Retrospective application for landscaping of banking to rear of farmhouse at Tower Hill Farm, Grewelthorpe for J Greensit.

Erection of agricultural building for dry storage at Tower Hill Farm, Grewelthorpe for J Greensit.

Erection of first floor extension to single storey side extension at 5 Hill View, Boroughbridge for Mr and Mrs Lee.

Erection of rear conservatory. Together with the existing rear extension it would extend beyond an original rear wall by 6.975 metres, have a height to the eaves of 2.645 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.510 metres at 56 Hillshaw Park Way, Ripon for Mr and Mrs S Dale.

Wetherby

Outline application for erection of one dwelling with access considered at Ivy Holme Oak Road, Cowthorpe for S Cartledge.

Application for approval of details required under condition five (sample of materials) of planning permission 16/04579/FUL - Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, formation of replacement entrance canopy and flat roof to rear ground floor projection, alterations to fenestration and removal of conservatory at Hazeldene, Tockwith Road, Long Marston for J Devereux.

Erection of detached dwelling, formation of hardstanding and associated access (site area 0.076ha) at land adjacent to Rose Cottage, Kendal Lane, Tockwith for M Gurney.