Knaresborough Town Crier fitted out with new regalia

Knaresborough's Town Crier has been given a fresh new look, after the town Chamber of Trade and a local seamstress teamed up to fit him out with new bespoke regalia.

This week, Town Crier, Roger Hewitt debuted his new outfit after teaming up with Knaresborough seamstress, Gill Ford, to rejuvenate the traditional regalia.

The tailor-made, unique garments have been funded by the town's Chamber of Trade, and took 'months' of research to ensure every sow and stitch was designed correctly.

Knaresborough Town Crier, Roger Hewitt, said: "Gill spent months just researching it, because it is absolutely historically accurate. We have been to the Mercer Gallery to look at costumes and it is set at around 1760 - 1770.

"The role of the Knaresborough Town Crier did start a bit earlier than that but it is made of traditional Knaresborough colours in that it's a blue coat, red socks and a red feather in the hat."

The town has had a number of criers throughout history, but Mr Hewitt, who has lived in Knaresborough for the last forty years, has been in the role for two years.

He said: "I have been doing it two years, it's fantastic. Adults are very chatty and many think it looks nice but the kids think I look like a pirate, I just love it, I love to see the look in their eyes, they love it."