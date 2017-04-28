Kids have fun in the sun as triathlon boosts club funds

The sun shone on the second Pateley Bridge Cricket Club junior fun triathlon on Sunday in the beautiful setting of the grounds of Nidderdale High School.

In total, 96 junior triathletes aged from seven to fifteen swam, cycled and ran their hearts out in front of a large number of family and friends.

The vocal support and the barbecue, cake and drink stalls created a festive atmosphere to celebrate some fine athletic performances.

In the under eights category, the girls’ race was won by Sofia Bednarek and the boys’ race was won by Harrison Swaine.

The under 11 girls’ winner was Mollie Reynolds-Jones, with Luca Bednarek winning for the boys.

In the senior age group, Hannah Jackson won the girls’ race and Pateley Bridge resident Alfie Dean the boys’ race.

“It was a fantastic event and worth all the effort put in by our volunteers,” said Richard Light, chairman of Pateley Bridge Cricket Club.

“It’s great for the community, and raised nearly £2,000 towards new nets to improve our training facilities.”

Richard said special thanks were due to the Pancake House and Chandler family at the Spar for winners’ prizes, and to the Dales Market Corner for goodie bags for all competitors.

