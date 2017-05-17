Kayleigh’s bid for Trump Models

Harrogate’s Kayleigh Richmond, 20, will travel to Macau, this weekend to represent England for the week-long World Supermodel Production after winning the World Supermodel England title and the all expenses paid trip, back in November at the Supermodel England 2016 National Final.

The annual international event will see 50 contestants from around the globe compete for not only the World Supermodel title, but a modelling contract with the American President’s Trump Models, New York and an acting scholarship with the Bobby Chance acting school.

Kayleigh, an ex-pupil of Rossett High School and now a support worker for adults with learning disabilities said: “I’m so excited to represent the country, and Harrogate, on the international stage.

“Whilst we’re there we will be attempting to break the world record for ‘highest catwalk in the world’ by having a fashion show on the Macau Tower Skywalk at 233m.”

During the week long trip, Kayleigh will model in various fashion shows and will take part in an underwater photoshoot, as well as having the opportunity, if she chooses, to bungee jump from the Macau tower.

“There’s been a lot of organise and get packed but my mum has been helping me get everything ready.

“My mum and dad are flying out to Macau with me to come and watch the fashion shows and final show.”

Kayleigh will be staying at the five-star Grand Coloane Resort with the other finalists and the entire competition will be filmed for GoIndie TV, which can be found on Amazon!”