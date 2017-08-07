Just days until food festival returns to Valley Gardens

Have your say

The hugely popular StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival is returning to Valley Gardens in Harrogate over the August bank holiday weekend.

Organised again by Harrogate independent catering businesswoman Cathy McConaghy, this highlight of the summer will return in 18 days for a feast of fun and good over four days from August 25-28.

Featuring the best street food from around the world, combined with fun and funky entertainment for all the family, the event enjoyed a stunning launch last year with more than 100,000 people attending.

Visitors this year will be served street food from more than 60 handpicked traders alongside music, quirky entertainment from street performers and children’s activities.

Complementing the street food traders will be a new Artisan Market featuring around 30 top producers selling tasty products to try, buy and take home.

The Craft Beer TeePee will also be back.

Earlier in the year, Cathy McConaghy, also organised a StrEat Food Festival for the Tour de Yorkshire in Crescent Gardens in Harrogate.

And, In a sign of her success, the entrepreneur is also launching an additional StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival at Newby Hall over three days in September with glamping and live music.

Star names set to appear include BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, boy band 5ive and Huey Morgan of BBC 6Music and Fun Lovin Criminals fame.

StrEat’s Glamping Village at Newby Hall will features hot tubs to book for private parties followed by a campfire chill-out.