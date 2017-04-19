Junior soldiers lend helping hand to Harrogate sport centre

Junior soldiers from Harrogate's Army Foundation College have volunteered their own time to improve accessibility at a town tennis centre.

Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre now has a new path accessible to everyone from pedestrians, pushchairs wheelchair users and cyclists.

The hard work has been carried out by 80 junior soldiers from 20 and 22 Platoon, Burma Company based at the Army Foundation College.

Over two Sundays, soldiers and staff gave up their free time to build the path, weed the lavender beds and parking area, paint the clubhouse and clear an area for an annual flower patch.

The soldiers were rewarded with free use of the tennis courts.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Spa Tennis Courts (HSTC) said: "Everyone at HSTC would like to thank the junior soldiers for their hard work and for giving the club some fantastic new amenities."