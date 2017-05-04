Junior choir in full steam at Tour

Brackenfield School Junior Choir wowed audiences as they opened the Tour de Yorkshire celebrations at the National Railway Museum in York.

The choir performed Medley for Yorkshire, especially arranged by Musical Director, Helen Leaf, at the VIP reception for over 200 guests including Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, and Christian Prudhomme, General Director of the Tour de France.

Welcome to Yorkshire Photograph by Richard Walker/ www.imagenorth.net

The audience, at the event the night before the race got underway, was captivated by Brackenfield’s medley of songs to celebrate God’s own County including the familiar anthem Ilka Moor Baht‘at and Sing a Song of Yorkshire written by Mulit-Award-Winning British composer, Benjamin Till. Following the performance, Sir Gary Verity tweeted that the choir “were brilliant.”

Headteacher, Pat Sowa commented: “I simply could not feel more proud.”

“It is a testament to their teachers and, in particular, Helen Leaf, Head of Performing Arts, that they have reached such a high standard of performance.” Choir members, Henry and Alice Titchmarsh, said: “It’s so exciting and epic to have been part of the Tour de Yorkshire. We will remember it for the rest of our lives.”

Year 4 pupil, Amelia Moon, added: “I absolutely love our Yorkshire Medley and all of the people at the train museum loved it too!”

Brackenfield School Junior Choir, of children aged 7-11, performs in school productions, at the annual carol service and entertains at Nursing Homes in and around the area.

It has appeared at the Royal Hall in concerts for the charity Action for Children and in Christmas benefit concerts with Mike Lovatt, lead trumpet with the renowned John Wilson Orchestra, international flautist, Simeon Wood, and BBC Let It Shine finalist, Bradley Johnson.

Next month the choir will perform in a charity event “danSing for Shine” with comedy legends, Cannon and Ball, at the Harrogate Theatre.