ITV'S The Voice is coming to Harrogate!

ITV's The Voice UK is coming to a Harrogate venue soon.

Local singers will get the chance of a lifetime to put their talent to the test when the production team visits the town for an open audition.

The lucky ones might even end up on the hit ITV talent show where the superstar judges including Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale, decide an act’s merit on their vocal prowess by sitting with their backs to them.

Colin Spiers, manager at Monteys Rock Cafe, said the venue was looking forward to hosting the open audition for the hit Saturday night TV show.

He said: "It's not our usual sort of event but it will certainly be good fun. We will effectively be an open mic for the programme's scouts."

To be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm, it will be a case of 'first come, first served' on the night at Monteys, which is located at 3 The Ginnel off Parliament Street.

Entry to the event is for over-18s only and proof of identity will be required.

Each entrant must prepare and perform one song of their choice acapella or with a backing track which must be provided on an electronic device by the entrant.

The Voice UK is open to solos and duos.

For more information, see www.itv.com/thevoiceuk