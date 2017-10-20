ITV's The Chase comedian to headline Wetherby Festival

A momentous anniversary year for Wetherby Festival reaches its final weekend with a final flurry of great events.

Speaking earlier in the week, chairman Robert Haskins said the 40th festival, the biggest for years, was already a real success.

Robert said: “The festival got off to a great start with the Literary Lunch. Alice Nutter was inspirational, giving budding writers like myself a few tips.

“The concert with Leeds Symphony Orchestra was a great success with a full house.

“The medieval combat had a good crowd watching.”

As well as featuring household names such as BBC broadcaster Andy Kershaw, artist in residence, classical music guitarist Craig Ogden’s events surpassed all expectations, particularly the masterclass on the Sunday morning.

This year’s extended Wetherby Festival, which was launched on October 14, has seen the town’s side streets and covered spaces, green corners and the Town Hall square joining the popular venues of the Engine Shed, Social Club, St James’ Church and more in playing host to pop up workshops, historical re-enactments and a host of family-orientated fun.

The fun ends on Sunday with a comedy double bill: Paul Sinha and Mitch Benn at the social club.

As an extra treat, the festival is also including Return to the Forbidden Planet next Wednesday to Friday at Wetherby High School as part of its programme.

Tickets are available at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk or in person from the box office at the Festival Gallery, 45 High Street, Wetherby..