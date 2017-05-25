"It is just a waste of life, and what for?" - The Mayor of Ripon leads the city in standing with Manchester

Ripon has shown solidarity with Manchester, flying the flag at the Town Hall in support of all those who have been affected.

The Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, said: “We’ve been flying the flag in support of the people of Manchester and the city council clerk sent a message to the Mayor of Manchester expressing our condolences on behalf of the citizens of Ripon.

“Your heart goes out to everyone - the families, and the people who have experienced such an atrocity. It is just a waste of life, and what for?

“This will stay with the survivors for the rest of their lives.”

Ripon Cathedral held a service at the Chapel of the Resurrection on Tuesday to pray for those affected by the attack.

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “With the rest of the nation we at Ripon Cathedral are shocked and saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in Manchester.

“Our hearts go out in a generous tide of sympathy to all those affected, not least the bereaved and injured.

"We pray for them and those who have died as well as the emergency and security services who are trying to restore and maintain order.”

The Cathedral’s Residentiary Canons are praying for the victims during morning and evening prayer, and a candle has been lit in the Chapel of Justice and Peace, with a place for people to leave their prayers.