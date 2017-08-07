IT firm marks tenth anniversary

Wetherby-based computer repair company, The PC Crew is celebrating its 10th year in business.

Started in 2007 by Wetherby man Chris Bartoszewicz, the company now serves over 2,000 homes and small businesses in Wetherby, Boston Spa, Tadcaster and surrounding areas.

Originally set up from his spare room, Chris and his wife Anne-Marie now employ a team of engineers from their office in Wetherby Business Centre.

During the last decade’s monumental developments in technology The PC Crew has created specialist care plans, designed to keep customers’ computers updated and secure.

Chris said: “Over the last ten years, we have built up a trusted customer base in the local area – we visit customers in their homes and businesses, have our workshop on hand and can also offer remote support.

“We go a long way to ensure our customers feel confident in our expertise.

“The care plans further extend this as we offer ongoing support when needed and for a lot of small businesses in the area, we are like their own dedicated IT support department, but without the usual associated high costs.”