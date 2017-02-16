Inspirational Yorkshire mums coming to Harrogate for Banff Mountain Film Festival

Four inspirational Yorkshire mums who became famous after rowing the Atlantic are to introduce a film about their incredible adventures in person in Harrogate at spectacular film event.

The courageous foursome will be presenting the movie Four Mums In A Boat as part of The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Royal Hall.

Taking place on Thursday, February 23, the documentary will be one of the highlights of an unforgettable evening of adventure films.

None of the four working mums had rowed for more than a couple of years before they set off in December 2015 in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to the finishing point in Antigua.

During the 68-day journey, the four mums faced a hurricane, power failures, seasickness and the occasional physical injury in constantly rough seas.

As well as setting a new Guinness World Record as the oldest all-female crew to row across any ocean, the amateur team also raised funds for two chosen charities - MAGGIES and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival, which tours the world annually, is famed for its incredible cinematography, epic scenery, mind-blowing journeys and hair-raising moments in the wildest corners of the planet.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “The Banff Tour is more than a series of exhilarating film nights. Each screening offersa real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions.”

This year’s UK and Ireland tour includes 14 diverse films, featuring everythingfrom tales of high-adrenaline action to poignant documentaries.

The short films are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

The tour is part of the wider Banff World Tour, which travels the globe each year, visiting nearly 50 countries and reaching more than 400,000 people worldwide.