In the closet: in search of properties with a (dressing) room of one’s own

If you’re tired of squeezing your clothes into airless wardrobes and over-stuffed drawers – or maybe even ‘invading’ other rooms to store your stuff – perhaps now is the time to find a home with room to expand.

When it comes to sartorial storage space the ultimate luxury is your very own dressing room.

Scarah Barn, Ripley - �750,000 with Carter Jonas, 01423 523423.

These used to be the preserve of the aristocracy, but are increasingly being incorporated into larger homes. In fact, master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and dressing rooms are quite commonplace in larger homes, and even some upper-end flats have them (see below).

The best ones have plenty of fitted units, for suits, dresses, shoes and accessories, as well as natural light and somewhere to sit. The really opulent ones – all dark wood and brass fittings – even have concealed lighting inside the hanging areas and look not unlike a high-end boutique.

To help you achieve the dressing room dream there are plenty of companies devoted solely to designing and installing the necessary joinery, and there are also whole armies of fashionistas waiting to help you fill the space. If you really try you could spend tens of thousands.

Alternatively, you could just move to a property that already has such a space, and fill it with your own clothes – sans stylist.

Apt 3, 17 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate - �399,999 with Strutt & Parker, 01423 561274.

If this sounds feasible, you may be interested in one of the following three properties, which are all currently for sale in our area.

The Mount at East Keswick, near Wetherby, is a sizeable semi-detached property overlooking the Wharfe Valley. Its master bedroom has a bathtub in it, as well as an en suite bathroom and a 20-foot-long dressing room, giving the whole suite windows on three sides.

There are also four other bedrooms (one of which also contains a bathtub) and two other bedrooms, as well as a large living-kitchen, two other reception rooms, utility room, cellars and – the pièce de résistance – a 40-foot-long indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, sauna, TV projector and RAKO wireless lighting, which also runs to a number of other rooms in the house.

Outside, there is a south-facing garden, parking for several cars, a double garage, stables and outbuildings.

Scarah Barn is a 2012 conversion just to the north of Ripley. Predominantly arrang- ed over a single floor with a mezzanine section to one end, the house makes the most of its vaulted ceilings. It has five bedrooms, bathrooms, open-plan dining kitchen and formal reception hall with double-height ceiling.

Outside, there is a shared courtyard with parking, as well as an annexe with living area, bedroom and shower room, which could be used as accommodation for guests or dependent relatives. There is also a south-facing terrace and garden with uninterrupted views across the grounds of Ripley Castle.

Finally, the garden apartment at 17 Victoria Avenue goes to show that it’s not just large houses that have dressing rooms. This flat consists of just a living room, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms – one with en suite bathroom and dressing room – plus underfloor heating throughout. Outside, there is a small paved courtyard which is accessed from the kitchen.