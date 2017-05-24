How will UK's 'critical' security level affect North Yorkshire?

Armed officers and increased patrols have been rolled out across North Yorkshire as the UK's security level is raised to 'critical' following the Manchester terror attack.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, has raised the UK security level from 'severe' to 'critical' in light of Monday's events and warned that another attack could be 'imminent'.

Armed officers have been dispatched across Metropolitan areas. Picture: James Hardisty

Following calls from British police forces, military troops have been dispatched on the streets but North Yorkshire Police have reinforced there is 'no specific information' to suggest the county is a target.

Assistant Chief Constable, Phil Cain, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “As you may have heard if you have been following the tragic events in Manchester on Monday evening, the UK terror threat level has now been raised to critical. This means that an attack in the UK may be imminent.

“However, this could be anywhere in the country, and there is no specific information to suggest that North Yorkshire is a target.

“But, it is important that everyone remains vigilant and reports any suspicious activity.

“We have increased our uniformed patrols across North Yorkshire so you will see more officers out and about at key locations and events. Some of these officers will be armed, but please don’t be alarmed, this is precautionary and not in relation to any specific information.

“The raising of the terror threat to critical means that we can now call upon the assistance of the military. This does not mean that you will immediately see soldiers patrolling the streets of North Yorkshire. It is an option that we will keep under consideration and constantly review.

“We urge members of the public to be alert, but not alarmed, and to remain vigilant. Trust your instincts and report any suspicious activity to the police or anti-terrorist hotline.

“If you get caught up in the rare event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice. Our thoughts remain with the victims and families of those affected by the attack in Manchester.”

Any suspicious activity or information should be reported to the police or the confidential anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321. If you are in immediate danger, always call 999.

For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour click here.