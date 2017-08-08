Hotel chain sets its sights on Wetherby

Wetherby is one of 12 locations in Travelodge’s Yorkshire hotel expansion programme, the chain announced last week as it opened its fifth hotel in York during its 30th anniversary.

The other 11 locations in the new hotel plan include: York Monks Cross, Sheffield, Wakefield, Hull, Rotherham, Knaresborough, Barnsley, Headingley, Whitby, Bridlington and Northallerton/Thirsk.

This expansion programme will boost Travelodge’s portfolio to 46 hotels in Yorkshire and will potentially create a further 420 new jobs across the county.

Travelodge UK Property Director Tony O’Brien commented: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Wetherby there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price.

“To meet this growing need we are actively looking for our first hotel site in Wetherby, which is very exciting.”

Wetherby Town Councillor and Chairman of Welcome to Wetherby voluntary promotional group Cindy Bentley welcomed the news of a further hotel for the town.

“Both the Town Council and the Welcome to Wetherby team are always keen to welcome visitors to our beautiful town and any business which is going to provide additional facilities for them is equally welcome,” Coun Bentley told the News.

“We shall await the Travelodge’s proposal with great interest.”

Travelodge has invested £6 million Yorkshire in a refurbishment programme which includes all Yorkshire Travelodge hotels being upgraded in Travelodge’s new contemporary brand design and all rooms now featuring the new upgraded Travelodge Dreamer Bed.