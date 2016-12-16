Hot young poet to visit Harrogate literary group

One of the most exciting new voices from Hull's vibrant poetry scene is the guest popular at a popular Harrogate literary group's next event.

Poems, Prose and Pints, which meets once a month at the Tap n Spile pub in Harrogate, will welcome Matt Nicholson next Wednesday night, December 21.

Nicholson has performed all across Yorkshire and beyond since he first performed in public two years ago, including this year’s Freedom Festival in Hull and Poetry at the Parsonage in Haworth.

Matt’s debut poetry collection, There And Back To See How Far It Is, is out now on Kings England Press.

As always, the next P, P & P will feature an open mic session where any type of writer can give a reading in a relaxed and supportive environment.

To take part, you simply sign up on door; it's first come, first served

Entry is only £1. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Please email MC/organiser helenshay@yahoo.co.uk with any specific queries.

Details are also available on the Poems, Prose and Pints Facebook page.

Looking further ahead, P, P & P's event at the Tap n Spile on Tower Street on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 has the enthralling Rosie Garland from Manchester guesting.

Meanwhile, Siobhan MacMahon is the guest on Wednesday, February 15 and Robert Eunson on Wednesday, March 15.