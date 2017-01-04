Hospice calls for helpers to sign up

Harrogate hospice care charity Saint Michael’s is looking for more volunteers to help with its vital services and raise funds and awareness.

Volunteers are involved in almost every aspect of the charity’s work and outnumber paid staff by six to one.

Jack Watkins has recently joined the volunteer visitor service, which provides companionship and support to people living in their community who may be feeling isolated due to their illness or condition.

The 21-year-old visits people in their own home, spending around two hours a week. He said: “It’s an incredible relationship. You don’t know each other at the start, so you have this unique chance to learn someone’s story.”

“The two of us get on like a house on fire,” he added. “We talk about anything and everything.

“I suffered a serious illness myself and was housebound for a year so I can relate to feeling isolated. As soon as I heard about the hospice and the volunteer visitors services, I knew I wanted to help.

To register an interest in volunteering phone 01423 876085 or email volunteers@saintmichaelshospice.org