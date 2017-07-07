Hornblower vacancy a real TV winner

Sunday 25 June – Mac and I, along with other dignitaries from across the district, attended the Pateley Bridge Civic Service. The service was conducted by the Reverend Mike Pool.

The Nidd Chorale, conducted by Margaret Mitchell, sang superbly. Following the service we were hosted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge, Cllr Christopher and Mrs Hawkesworth, at a buffet lunch.

Tuesday 27 June – This was a very busy evening for the Hornblowers, Geoffrey Johnson and myself. A television company came to interview and film us regarding the vacancy for a Hornblower. We finally finished this work around 10pm.

Wednesday 28 June – I held a committee meeting for the Mayor’s Charity Appeal 2017/18. My charities for the year are Ohana and the Link.

If anyone would be kind enough to do something to help raise funds for these charities contact the clerk at the council by email or phone 01765 604097. All contributions large will be gratefully received.

Thursday 29 June – The deputy mayor Cllr Charlie Powell and I spent an exceptional evening at RAF Leeming, with other mayors as the guests of Group Captain David Atherton. Topics of conversation were very interesting. It was a splendid evening.

Friday 30 June – This was to be my day off. However this was not to be the case as many national radio, television and press organisations who requested interviews regarding the Hornblowers and our traditions.

Poor Racheal, our admin assistant, didn’t even get her half-day off, it was manic, and again we didn’t finish until around 10pm.

This has been amazing publicity for the city and if people hadn’t heard of Ripon, I am sure many, many more people have. Thank you and well done to everyone in our team that worked on this. Ripon has a wealth of history and traditions to attract tourism and visitors and we should showcase it more.

This will help to support businesses and the economy. We are now globally known!

Saturday 1 July – Charlie Powell and I attended the Master and Matron’s Tea Party at the Workhouse Museums Summer Fayre.

It was amusing to see and hear the children being so involved and excited at the Punch and Judy show, this in turn was very entertaining for the adults. Richard Taylor and Anthony Chadwick showed us around the Victorian garden where they grow varieties of herbs, fruit and vegetables from that era.

After the tour of the gardens we had a coffee and a piece of their delicious home baked cake, which you can purchase in the Victorian Cafe.

We were later taken into what used to be the Master’s House where they are revealing things that have never been seen since the workhouse days.

That same evening I attended St Cecilia Orchestra’s Concert at the Holy Trinity Church and was greeted by their Chairman Andrew Palmer. Wow! What a magnificent performance it was. Ripon’s very own Xen Kelsey was the conductor.

Xen attended Ripon Grammar School and his love of music took him to study at Manchester University. He studied the piano, horn, double base and conducting.

Xen has worked with young musicians not only in Ripon but also many places abroad, he is an amazing support and encourager of young people who are interested in music. The orchestras he has worked with and conducted have gained sensational reputations for excellence.

Their next performance in Ripon will be on Saturday 21 October in our magnificent Ripon Cathedral.