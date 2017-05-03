Homeless charity’s volunteers appeal in bid for safe places

The youth homelessness charity SASH is appealing for volunteers in the Harrogate area to help support young people in the area who are facing homelessness.

Through its emergency Nightstop project, and longer-term Supported Lodgings scheme, the charity supports 16-25 year olds who need a safe place to stay while they find somewhere permanent to live.

The accommodation is provided entirely in the homes of local volunteers and the charity needs more people in the Harrogate area to come forward to help.

Yvonne Dawes has been a SASH host since 2013 and has helped more than 50 people young people by providing a safe place to stay.

She said: “People ask me why I do this. I do it because I can and because it could be any of us in that situation. It’s a very rewarding.

“I’d definitely recommend it to other people.”

Natalie Revell, SASH coordinator for Harrogate, said: “Youth homelessness is a very real problem which can put young people at risk of abuse.”

For more information visit the SASH website at www.sash-uk.org.uk or call 01904 652043.