Holiday-makers dig deep to support life-saving service

Holiday home owners at a nearby park have raised more than £20,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance following their Jamaican-themed party.

Old Hall Holiday Park, near Boroughbridge, enjoyed a Caribbean buffet featuring traditional foods, including home-made Jamaican ginger cake, and plenty of rum.

They also dressed the part in bright colours and floral patterns – and there were even Bob Marley-inspired hairstyles on show. On the day, more than £1,000 was raised, adding to their huge fundraising total.

Phil Brierley, co-director of York House Leisure which owns Old Hall Holiday Park, said: “The managers, Wendy and Denis, do a fantastic job and it’s lovely to see such enthusiasm for this great charity. Everyone at Old Hall really got into the spirit of the day, and the contribution from a number of holiday home owners was invaluable and helped to keep things running smoothly. We were so lucky with the weather – the sun shone all day, and although the temperatures might not have been quite up to Jamaican levels, there was a wonderful atmosphere throughout.”

Holiday home owners at Old Hall Holiday Park have been supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance with a series of events throughout the year, and over four years more than £20,000 has been raised.

As a result of their hard work and generosity, Old Hall Holiday Park has been recognised by Yorkshire Air Ambulance as a key fundraiser.

Phil said: “Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a vital service that saves so many lives across our region. We hope we’ll never need to rely on it, but if the worst happens, it’s wonderful to know that there is a charity ready to do all it can to help.

“We’ll keep doing all we can to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance throughout this year, and to add to our fundraising total over the years to come.”