High-flying lesson for prep pupils

Boys and Girls at Highfield Prep School were put through their paces recently when the Army Air Corps arrived for a special day.

Year 5 and 6 pupils at the Harrogate school were given a series of team tasks and activities by the Airtroopers which required the children to listen to instructions and work together in groups.

Pupils also heard first-hand accounts from Captain Gibson of the unique challenges the Army has to offer and roles within the Army Air Corps.

The highlight of the Army Day however was the Gazelle Helicopter that was transported to school from Dishforth Airfield.

One Year 5 pupil said: “It was amazing. I never thought I’d get so close to a working Gazelle Helicopter and sit in the cockpit!“

Headteacher James Savile said: “We are very grateful to Captain Gibson and her team for sharing their experiences of military life.”