Heritage Open Days: Rare look inside Harrogate's legendary 'The Club'

Sherlock Holmes' creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was a frequent visitor and half of Britain's army generals were members at one point but who has seen inside Harrogate's The Club?

A rare chance of a guided tour inside this distinguished members only club on Victoria Avenue is just one of many highlights in this weekend's Heritage Open Days.

This year’s event runs from now unti Sunday, September 11 and includes a huge host of historical and architectural treasures, offering everyone the chance to see some hidden places.

One of the other big highlights is Harrogate Borough Council's nuclear shelter at its Crescent Gardens headquarters.

From churches to cemeteries, museums, mills and school libraries, through to theatres, playhouses and art, the variety of locations on offer is amazing.

For example, this year’s Heritage Open Days will mark the last opportunity to visit the Harrogate Mayor’s Parlour in its current location at Crescent Gardens.

Happening for the first time will be tours of Harrogate’s Odeon Cinema, followed by a Q&A session about the cinema and the history of other local film houses.

A huge number of groups are involved in making this weekend happen, from Harrogate Borough Council to Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon’s Civic Societies.

Other attractions include a guided tour of Harrogate’s stunning Edwardian Royal Hall, and a walk to the ‘Witch of the Woods’ cottage in Galphay near Ripon.

The Club regular (and Sherlock Holmes author) Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, left, pictured in Harrogate in 1917. (Courtesy of Walker-Neesam Archive).



Heritage Open Days:

Top 5 places to visit



1. Crescent Gardens Nuclear Shelter

Location: Harrogate Borough Council, Council Offices, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Event not suitable for children under the age of 12.

Time: Thursday, September 8: Tour - 2pm-2.30pm.1400-1430

Pre-booking: Required. Tour strictly limited to 8 people. Call 01423 556188 or email museums@harrogate.gov.uk

2. Ripon Prison and Police Museum.

Location: 1 St Marygate, Ripon.

Time: Saturday, September 10. Tours: 11am-3pm.

Pre-booking: No booking required.

3. Nidderdale Museum

Location: Nidderdale Museum, King Street, Pateley Bridge.

Time: Sunday, September 11: 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Pre-booking: No booking required.

4. Harrogate’s historic The Club

Location: 36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Time: Saturday, September 10: Tours at 11am, 2pm and 3pm.

Pre-booking: Required. Contact 01423 562344 or visit www.harrogateclub.co.uk

5. St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate

Location: Duchy Road, Harrogate.

Time: Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 at noon and 1pm.

Pre-booking: Required. To book your free place on the tour email bookings@stwilfrid.org with preferred time or call Rebecca Oliver on 01423 504629. Teas and coffee will be available on the day.

For full details of Heritage Open Days venues, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

