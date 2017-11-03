Hendrix and the Stones in new Harrogate exhibition

A Harrogate gallery which brings art and rock n roll together with great success is doing it again.

Not only is RedHouse Originals currently presenting an exhibition of prints by one of Ozzy Osbourne and Johnny Marr’s favourite artists, Morgan Howell, at Harrogate Theatre Circle Bar, it’s also gearing up to host a special collaboration between Gered Mankowitz and Christian Furr shortly.

Mankowitz is the London-based photographer whose work covers everyone in the music world of the last 50 years from Kate Bush to Elton John, TheJam to The Rolling Stones.

His memorable photos have also adorned sleeves by the likes of the Eurythmics , ABC, Richard and Linda Thompson, Patrick Wolf, Ride, Oasis and Suede.

The 45 RPM exhibition in Harrogate will see him linking up with English artist Christian Furr, an amazing colourist and consummate paint-handler who at the age of just 28 became the youngest artist commissioned to paint an official portrait of The Queen.

The exhibition features stunning colourful portraits of 60s rock music figures such as Jimi Hendrix, Marianne Faithful, as well as Mick Jagger and Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones - a stunning melding of Mankowitz’s photographs and Furr’s colouring skills and capacity for creating exciting new realities.

The exciting news is that the pair of them will be making the journey to appear in person at the gallery at Cheltenham Mount on Friday, November 17, the first time this has happened since the show’s original launch in London.

As for Morgan Howell whose prints are at Harrogate Theatre currently, such is his reputation that his depiction of David Bowie’s The Jean Genie sits proudly on the wall at Sony Music while his painting of The Beatles’ Yesterday single is at the iconic Capitol Recordings building in LA.

The 45 RPM exhibition runs from November 17 to December 16 at RedHouse Orioginals gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.