Pressure on A&E at Harrogate Hospital continues after festivities

Health officials at Harrogate District Hospital have reinforced a plea for patients to consider their health needs as the typical festive pressures on A&E have not subsided.

Staff at the hospital have been urging patients to consider if they have a real emergency as they struggle to cope with the number of people coming into the Emergency department.

But today, the hospital has issued another appeal as the demand for resources has not settled down even after the Christmas and New Year festivities have ended.

Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been experiencing significant pressures over the past three days as a result of the cumulative impact of the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

"We’ve been really busy in the Emergency Department as well as on our wards and with our community services.

“In the past few days we've seen an increase in the number of acutely unwell patients, which means the Emergency Department has been extremely busy and admissions to hospital – where people have needed inpatient care – have increased.

"Unnecessary attendances at A&E mean longer waits for those patients who really do need care, as well as extra pressure on our staff throughout the Trust.

“To help us deliver the best possible care to everyone, if you have an illness that is not severe, then consider visiting www.nhs.uk/111, calling NHS 111, contacting your own GP or seeing a local pharmacist for advice before choosing to come to the Emergency Department.

“Thank you to our staff who are working very hard during a very busy period, as well as to patients and relatives for their understanding at this busy time.”