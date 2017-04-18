Listed: How does your GP rank up in the Harrogate District?

A patient survey across the NHS has revealed how residents rate the services at the 17 doctors surgeries across the Harrogate District.

At least 70 per cent of registered patients would recommend the services at all 17 practices, with 15 rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The practice with the highest number of registered patients is Dr Moss and Partners in Harrogate with 19,948 while the practice with the lowest number is Dr Akester and Partners in Kirkby Malzeard with 5,520.

The Harrogate and Rural District Clinical Commissioning Group (HaRD CCG) is jointly responsible with NHS England for the quality of General Practice in the local area.

A spokesperson for HaRD CCG said: "GPs provide 90 per cent of all NHS consultations and are a vital part of an effective, patient responsive, health service and CQC reports are one of a group of measures that the CCG uses to ensure high quality care is being provided.

“All 17 of the GP Practices in the CCG have now had a CQC report published with 15 practices being ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’ and two rated as ‘Requires Improvement’. Two practices were rated as ‘Outstanding’ and no practices were rated as ‘Inadequate’.

“In addition to the overall rating, each practice receives 11 separate ratings for different aspects of the services they provide and none of the Harrogate and District Practices received an ‘Inadequate’ rating in any of these individually rated areas.

“One of the GP Practices that received a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating had its report published 14 months ago and has since agreed and actioned a plan to make the necessary improvements.

"The report rating the second practice as ‘Requires Improvement’ was issued recently and the CCG is working with the practice to help them put in place the required improvements.

"Despite the rating we are reassured that the CQC rated the practice’s Caring and Responsiveness to people’s needs as ‘Good’ and patient feedback to the CQC was positive.

“The population of Harrogate district can be reassured that high quality GP services are provided across our local area. However we are not complacent and work with all our practices to ensure continuing improvement despite the current pressures affecting the NHS”.