Historic role for Harrogate District Hospital nurse

A nurse at Harrogate District Hospital has become the first respiratory nurse - and the first woman - to be appointed president of the Yorkshire Thoracic Society (YTS).

Terry Robinson, 58, has worked as part of the respiratory team at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust for 15 years.

Terry began her career as a practice nurse at Beech House Surgery in Knaresborough. She then joined Harrogate District Hospital in the role of a respiratory nurse specialist.

She is now employed as a respiratory nurse consultant, leading the first hospital-based respiratory team to be endorsed by the British Lung Foundation - BLF Professionals.

Terry has co-authored and edited an academic book on respiratory nursing and spoken at international conferences. She has a first class honours degree and master’s degree in respiratory disease management.

She said: “To become president of YTS is a huge honour. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, developing patient focussed partnerships to improve local respiratory care.”

Terry’s charity work with the British Lung Foundation includes being vice-chairman of its North Regional Forum

Dr Penny Woods, chief executive of the British Lung Foundation, said: “Terry is an inspiration, both as a professional nurse, and as a charity volunteer. She is passionate about improving the experiences of lung health patients, and takes every opportunity to understand and to promote their needs.

“Her presidency is well deserved and I applaud YTS for its landmark decision.”